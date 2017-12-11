

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service will be holding training exercises at Saskatchewan Polytechnic on Tuesday.

Police say the exercises will include personnel from the school and STARS air ambulance. Training will begin at 8:45 a.m. and should last until 2:00 p.m.

The training scenario will include members of the SWAT team, crisis negotiators and explosive disposal teams. According to police, members of the public will see police cruisers, specialty vehicles, a helicopter and other emergency response personnel at the school. They will not use any live ammunition during the training exercise.