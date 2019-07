CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service is asking for help locating the owner of a lost piece of luggage.

The small suitcase is full of keepsakes and mementos, according to a tweet from RPS

Help us solve this mystery! This luggage in our lost and found contains lots of family mementos and keepsakes. Someone has to be missing this! We haven't been able to locate its owner and no one has claimed it. If this is yours, come down to the station! #lostandfound pic.twitter.com/Wp6PodrE9n — Regina Police (@reginapolice) July 4, 2019

RPS says the owner of the luggage can come down to the station to claim their belongings.