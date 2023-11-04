REGINA
Regina

    • Regina police investigate after man found with serious injuries

    Officers were called to the 1900 block of Montreal Street on Saturday morning. (Gord Fiessel / CTV News) Officers were called to the 1900 block of Montreal Street on Saturday morning. (Gord Fiessel / CTV News)

    Regina police are investigating after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries early Saturday morning

    Officers were called to the 1900 block of Montreal Street shortly after 6:30 a.m. for a report of an injured man, according to a statement from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    EMS was called to the scene and took the man to hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries, police said.

    More information will be provided when it becomes available.

