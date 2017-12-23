Regina police investigate armed robbery
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
CTV Regina
Published Saturday, December 23, 2017 12:04PM CST
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Regina overnight Friday.
A male suspect entered a business on 3900 block of Dewdney Ave and threatened staff with a knife, according to police.
An area search failed to locate the man. Police say he escaped from the business with some money and prescription drugs.
Police are asking the public to call 306-777-6500 with any information about this incident.