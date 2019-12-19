REGINA -- Regina police are searching for information after an assault that occurred Thursday morning in the north end.

Police were called to the 500 block of Albert St. N. just before 7 a.m.

They say a 79 year-old woman had been the victim of a serious assault. According to police, she was hit in the head with something the suspect was carrying.

She was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The suspect fled from the scene. He is described as 6’ tall and wearing black clothing.

Police have obtained video pertaining to this event, and are asking business owners in the area to check their security cameras.