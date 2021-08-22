REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is investigating an incident involving bear mace at the Queen City Ex.

According to a news release from police, it appeared two groups of youths were arguing on the midway, and one of the youths sprayed bear mace into the crowd. Police said it is not known who the intended victims were. Injuries were minor, and police say an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 305-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).