Regina police investigate city's 7th murder of 2022

Regina police are investigating the city’s seventh murder of 2022 following the death of a Regina man.

Officers were called to the Regina General Hospital for a report of an unknown man with wounds consistent with an assault, around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS)

Police began their investigation and identified the victim as a 34-year-old Regina man, Bryant Thayne Starr.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, police were told the man had died.

Police said next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.