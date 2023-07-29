Regina police investigate homicide

Several police cars and a coroner van blocked off traffic in the early hours of Saturday in downtown Regina for a homicide investigation.

Around 2:25 a.m., police were called to the 2100 block of Broad Street for the report of an injured man, who was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS shortly after, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS Major Crimes Unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are continuing to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact RPS or Regina Crime Stoppers.

A witness told CTV News that at 2:24 a.m., he heard a gunshot and went to the balcony to see what happened. The moment before police arrived, he saw residents from the nearby Selam restaurant trying to help the victim.

He said within three minutes, the police and ambulances arrived. The witness said he saw the victim's family come crying and screaming at 3:30 a.m.

