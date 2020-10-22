REGINA -- A man was struck several times with a bladed weapon after an unknown person attempted to rob him Tuesday night.

Regina police said on Thursday the suspect approached the victim at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Robinson Street, demanding his belongings.

The victim refused, and the two men got into a fight, according to a news release.

Police said the suspect then struck the man with a bladed weapon several times.

The suspect later fled, and the victim called a taxi to drive him to hospital.

The two men are believed to be unknown to one another, police said.

Police are looking for the suspect, who is described as six feet tall, thin build, wearing a black hat, black sweater and black pants.

The second robbery, which police believe is unrelated to the first incident, occurred the same night at 8:48 p.m. in the 1200 block of Cameron Street.

In this case, a 72-year-old man was assaulted after he tried to stop an unknown male from taking a Shopvac from a neighbour’s backyard.

The victim said he was robbed of his phone and credit cards.

The suspect is described as being 30-35 years old, dressed in black and riding a bicycle, pulling a trailer.

Police said officers located the trailer and Shopvac in the area, but did not locate the suspect or the bicycle.

The victim of the assault and robbery cancelled his credit and debit cards, police said.

The officers made attempts to locate the phone, but it was turned off, presumably by the suspect.

Anyone who has information that could assist in either of these investigations is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).