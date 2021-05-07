REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is investigating after a pedestrian was involved in a collision Friday morning.

Police said officers responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at 9th Avenue East and Rothwell Street.

EMS transported the pedestrian to the General Hospital with what police described as serious injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, police said 9th Avenue East from Lacon Street to Rothwell Street was shut down to traffic in both directions for a few hours. It has since reopened.

Police said anyone who has information can contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.