REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is investigating a recent duplex fire after Regina Fire and Protective Services determined it was intentionally set.

Regina Fire responded to a fire at 4:42 a.m. on Sunday and found a duplex in the 600 block of Garnet Street fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 45 minutes, according to a press release. No one was found in the house.

Regina Fire said it will now collaborate with the Regina Police Service on the arson investigation.