Regina police investigating after weekend fire deemed arson
Published Friday, August 6, 2021 11:01AM CST
Regina firefighters responded to a duplex fire on Aug. 1. (Source: Twitter/@Regina_Fire)
REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is investigating a recent duplex fire after Regina Fire and Protective Services determined it was intentionally set.
Regina Fire responded to a fire at 4:42 a.m. on Sunday and found a duplex in the 600 block of Garnet Street fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 45 minutes, according to a press release. No one was found in the house.
Regina Fire said it will now collaborate with the Regina Police Service on the arson investigation.