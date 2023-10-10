Regina police investigating city's seventh homicide of 2023

A death on the 2000 block of Ottawa Street over the long-weekend has now been deemed the city’s seventh homicide of 2023, Regina police said.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to a home on Ottawa Street where a woman’s body was found, a police news release said.

Investigations by Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service then determined the woman’s death was a homicide, police said.

Regina police said the woman’s next of kin has been notified but added that her name won’t be released at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.