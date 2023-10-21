Regina

    • Regina police investigating collision

    A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Regina police are investigating a collision that took place on Angus Street and 6th Avenue on Saturday morning.

    Eastbound and westbound traffic is restricted on 6th Avenue from Albert Street to Angus Street, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Police say there are no other details and ask that people avoid the area until investigation is complete.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.

    Regina Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News