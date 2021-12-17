Regina police investigating death in house fire

The Regina Police Service is investigating a death after a house fire, with help from the Coroner’s service.

Police and Regina Fire and Protective Services were called to a house fire in the 1400 block of Cameron St. on Thursday morning. The fire was brought under control.

The person who was found dead in the house has been identified, but next of kin notification had not been completed as of Thursday evening. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).