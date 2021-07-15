REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is investigating the death of a man who was found injured.

Early Thursday morning police were called to the discovery of the man, who had been hurt, in the 800 block of Princess St. The man was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Regina police said there are no further details at this time, and ask anyone with information to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).