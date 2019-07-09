

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service is investigating a death on the 1300 block of Garnet St.

Officers were called to a home around 1 a.m. for reports of a person in distress. An unresponsive man was found at the scene, police say. The man was confirmed dead at the scene.

No one else was inside the home, according to police. The Coroners Office, Forensic Identification and Major Crimes are all working on the investigation.

Police have identified the man, but his name isn’t being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.