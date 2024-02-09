Regina police investigating fire at church as arson

An early morning fire at a Regina church is being investigated as an arson case.

According to a Regina police news release, fire crews were called to a church on the 2000 block of Scarth Street around 3:40 Friday morning.

“Fire crews told police that when they arrived, they found the back door on fire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. Fire investigators determined it was a result of arson and contacted police,” the release said.

Police did not providethe name of the church.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.