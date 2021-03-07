REGINA -- Regina police are treating the death of a man on Sunday as a homicide. This is Regina's fourth murder of 2021.

According to a news release from the Regina Police Service, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of St. John St. regarding an injured man early Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there are no further details that can be shared at this time, but anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.