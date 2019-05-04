

CTV Regina





Regina police are investigating what they are calling an “officer-involved” death on Saturday morning.

Police were called to a home in a downtown Regina neighbourhood around 5:40 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. Police say when officers arrived, it was determined there was a weapons call.

Police are now saying they are investigating it as a “police-involved death.” No other details are available.

The Regina Police Service says it is working to identify the deceased person and notify their next of kin.

The coroner's office is also investigating the death.

Chief Evan Bray will speak on the situation at 4 p.m.

More to come…