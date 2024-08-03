Regina police investigating 'serious assault' after teen found with life threatening injury

Regina police are investigating a serious assault after a 17-year-old was found with a life-threatening injury early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of 5th Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a person at that location with serious injuries.

“Police arrived on scene and located a 17 year-old individual with a serious, life-threatening injury. The individual was transported to the hospital by Regina EMS and received treatment. At this time, the victim is in stable condition,” a Regina police news release said.

Regina police are asking those in the area with video surveillance to check for overnight activity in the area that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.