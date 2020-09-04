Advertisement
Regina police investigating sudden death
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 10:59AM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- Regina police are investigating a sudden death at hotel on Albert Street.
According to police, officers were called to assist other emergency responders at 5:55 a.m. in the 3900 block of Albert Street. Police cars were seen outside the Fairfield Inn.
More details will be provided as they become available.