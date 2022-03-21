Regina police involved in province-wide gun amnesty event

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is one of several municipal police services taking part in a province-wide gun amnesty event, allowing residents to surrender unwanted firearms or ammunition without the threat of facing charges.

The event was officially launched on Monday by the Saskatchewan Municipal Police Services, Saskatchewan RCMP and Ministry of Environment.

Between March 21 and April 10, Saskatchewan residents are encouraged to contact their municipal police service, nearest RCMP detachment, or conservation office to surrender their unwanted firearms, replica firearms or ammunition. During the amnesty, police will not pursue any charges.

Surrendered firearms will be checked by police to determine if they’re currently involved in any ongoing investigations before being destroyed.

In addition to Regina police, Sask. RCMP and the Ministry of Environment; police services from Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Estevan, Weyburn, File Hills Nations and Wilton will also be participating.

Those wishing to surrender an unwanted firearm must not transport it to drop off locations themselves, as that presents a safety risk.

“By pre-arrangement, police officers or conservation officers will attend to pick up unwanted firearms from the homes of residents who wish to surrender them,” Saskatoon police said in a release.

The Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police (SACP) also said in a release that the amnesty is not intended to have an adverse effect on responsible firearms owners and recognizes the long history and tradition of hunting, agricultural production and recreational marksmanship in Saskatchewan.