Regina police launch death investigation after discovery of man's body

A death investigation is underway after the death of a man on the 2200 block of 14th Avenue, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

The investigation is being conducted by RPS’ major crime unit in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

RPS said with the investigation in its early stages no other details will be released to the public at this time.

Anyone with more information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.