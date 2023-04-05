Regina police launch death investigation following discovery of man's body

Regina police have launched a death investigation in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service on the 1600 block of Rae Street.

A news release from Regina Police Service (RPS) said the investigation involves an adult male.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 2:30 Wednesday morning.

RPS said the investigation is being conducted by the RPS major crime unit, adding because the investigation is in its early stages no other information will be released to the public at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contacted Regina police or Crime Stoppers.