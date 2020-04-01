REGINA -- The Regina Police Service has launched a 24-hour phone line to report anyone who is in violation of Saskatchewan’s public health orders relating to COVID-19.

The Government of Saskatchewan made it law that anyone returning from international travel must self-isolate for 14 days. The order also limits indoor and outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.

WATCH: Chief Evan Bray provides new information on the mandated #COVID19 Public Health Order.



A new 24 hour phone line has been launched for those who wish to report an alleged violation of the order. Police will work with Public Health to investigate reports.



☎️1-855-559-5502 pic.twitter.com/DkzSszwBtu — Regina Police (@reginapolice) April 1, 2020

You can call 1-855-559-5502 to make a report about someone violating these laws.

“You can call that number night and day if you have something that you would like to report and we will be working very closely with [Public Health],” said Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, in a video tweeted out Wednesday evening.