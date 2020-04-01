Regina Police launch new phone line to take COVID-19 complaints
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- The Regina Police Service has launched a 24-hour phone line to report anyone who is in violation of Saskatchewan’s public health orders relating to COVID-19.
The Government of Saskatchewan made it law that anyone returning from international travel must self-isolate for 14 days. The order also limits indoor and outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.
You can call 1-855-559-5502 to make a report about someone violating these laws.
“You can call that number night and day if you have something that you would like to report and we will be working very closely with [Public Health],” said Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, in a video tweeted out Wednesday evening.