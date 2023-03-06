Regina police lay charges in multiple break-ins over the weekend
Almost 20 charges were laid in two, unrelated break-ins in Regina over the weekend.
The first incident occurred in the early morning hours of March. 4.
Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Victoria Avenue at around 2:50 a.m. following a report of a break and enter.
Police learned that at least one man had entered the business, a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release said.
By the time officers arrived, the suspects fled the scene. Through an investigation, police were led to an address on the 900 block of 12th Avenue where two men were arrested without incident.
A 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man faced multiple charges including break and enter with intent and obstruction of a peace officer.
Following more investigation by police, it was found that the 19-year-old suspect was responsible for three previous break-ins on the 800 block of Victoria Avenue and the 3800 block of Sherwood Drive.
Both of the accused are set to make their first appearances on these charges in provincial court on March. 6.
Two more men were charged following a break-in incident on the night of March. 5 after police responded to a report on the 600 block of Broad Street.
According to RPS, officers received information that a vehicle that was reported stolen in a break-in at the same address on March. 3 had returned.
Police found the vehicle in the business's compound, with two men inside. Both of the suspects were arrested without incident, police said.
It was later learned that one of the accused was also involved in a break and enter into a business on the 2700 block of Gordon Road on March. 3.
A 21-year-old man from Piapot First Nation and a 27-year-old man from Regina were charged with break and enter with intent, possession of stolen property over and under $5,000 and breach of probation.
The 21-year-old accused will make first his appearance on these charges in provincial court on April. 19.
Other charges against the 27-year-old man included theft of a motor vehicle, possession of an identity document and impaired operation of a conveyance.
