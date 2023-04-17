Regina police looking for 2 teens following bear spray attack near rowing and canoe club

Regina police are looking for two boys between the ages of 12 and 14 after an alleged bear spray attack Saturday afternoon near the Wascana Rowing and Canoe Club.

According to a news release from Regina Police Service (RPS), officers and EMS were called to the scene around 5:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found two male victims who were visibly suffering from the effects of bear spray.

RPS said investigation led police to four other victims who were suffering minor effects from exposure to bear spray.

Witnesses told police they and the victims were walking when a group of five young adults approached them and sprayed two people with bear spray, a news release said. RPS said wind also carried the spray to a second group of people walking nearby.

RPS said the first suspect is described as a boy between the ages of 12 and 14 who was wearing a red hoodie. The second suspect is described by RPS as a boy also between the ages of 12 and 14 who was wearing a white hoodie with cursive writing on it.

RPS said there were also three or four females walking with the accused.

Anyone with more information on the matter is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.