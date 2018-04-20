

CTV Regina





Regina police are looking for more information after shots were fired at a home on Wascana Street on Thursday night.

Police were called to the 600 block of Wascana Street after reports of a firearm. A front window was broken on the home, according to police. Investigation found the home was shot at between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.