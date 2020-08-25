REGINA -- Regina police are asking for assistance from the public to help find an 11 year-old girl who has not been home since Monday night.

Police said on Tuesday that Shawne Strongquill was last seen by family at around 7 p.m. Monday in the area of Robinson Crescent.

She is described as Indigenous, about 5’ 4” tall and with a thin build. She has red and blonde, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes, police said.

She was walking her dog, a Chihuahua, when she left her home.

Police said she may have been seen in the Regent Park area at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. She also goes by the name Rose Stonechild.

Police said there is no evidence she has come to any harm, but this is unusual behavior for her.

Anyone who sees Strongquill or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.