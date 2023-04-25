Regina police looking for missing mother and 3 month old son

Regina police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 26-year-old woman and her three-month-old son.

According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release, 26-year-old Brittany Shewchuk and her three-month-old son Jayce Shewchuk were last seen on the 600 block of McTavish Street around 10:25 p.m. on April 20.

Shewchuk is described by RPS as about five feet six inches tall and around 160 pounds, she has long blond and pink hair and brown eyes.

Her son Jayce is about two feet tall and 15 pounds.

RPS said there is no reason to believe the two have come to harm but added because of Jayce’s age he is vulnerable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.