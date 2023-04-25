Regina police looking for missing mother and 3 month old son
Regina police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 26-year-old woman and her three-month-old son.
According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release, 26-year-old Brittany Shewchuk and her three-month-old son Jayce Shewchuk were last seen on the 600 block of McTavish Street around 10:25 p.m. on April 20.
Shewchuk is described by RPS as about five feet six inches tall and around 160 pounds, she has long blond and pink hair and brown eyes.
Her son Jayce is about two feet tall and 15 pounds.
RPS said there is no reason to believe the two have come to harm but added because of Jayce’s age he is vulnerable.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, and two military vessels have arrived off its coast as violence in the region continues for a second week.
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish this job' and extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
'Missing in action': gun-control groups chide NDP over noncommital stance on bill
The federal New Democrats are coming under pressure from gun-control advocates to support the Liberals in enacting a permanent ban on assault-style firearms.
'Great news': Canadian PM Trudeau welcomes U.S. President Biden running again
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to run for re-election in 2024, calling it 'great news.'
Woman who coughed at B.C. grocery store employee found guilty of assault
A woman has been found guilty of assault after she intentionally coughed on a grocery store employee in the early days of the pandemic in Campbell River.
Artemis II crew: Anticipating cramped quarters on upcoming lunar mission
The Artemis II crew share their thoughts on the upcoming lunar mission that will see them spend ten days in a capsule that measures just five metres in diameter.
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Prince William got 'very large sum' in phone hack settlement
Prince William, the heir to the throne, quietly received 'a very large sum of money' in a 2020 settlement with the British newspaper arm of Rupert Murdoch's media empire for phone hacking, according to court documents aired Tuesday in one of his brother's lawsuits.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP to release timeline of fatal James Smith Cree Nation stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release what it's calling a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation last year.
-
Saskatoon’s Fuzion Sushi founders retiring at the end of the month
It wasn’t long ago, the lineups at Fuzion Sushi were going out the door as co-owners Rebecca and Tim Liu had trouble keeping up with demand during the busy lunch rush.
-
'They're just destroyers': Sask. community plagued by deer crashes
Some residents in the Christopher Lake area are advocating for preventative measures after several crashes involving deer along Highway 2 North.
Winnipeg
-
When is the Red River expected to peak?
The Red River is expected to peak in the coming days.
-
Man wanted for second-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a second suspect connected to a shooting that killed a 49-year-old woman in March.
-
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
Calgary
-
Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche
A central Alberta hockey team is mourning the loss of one of its own in a tragic incident in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.
-
Shots fired at lookout point parking lot in southeast Calgary
Gunfire erupted just after 7 p.m. on Monday, in a parking lot at a viewing area overlooking Deerfoot Trail.
-
Apartment fire leads to evacuation in southeast Calgary
Fire crews and some quick-thinking residents are being credited with containing a fire inside a southeast Calgary apartment building Monday evening.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' goaltending the buzz heading into Game 5 of series with Kings
The Edmonton Oilers go home looking for their first lead in their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings and surrounded by goaltending speculation.
-
Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche
A central Alberta hockey team is mourning the loss of one of its own in a tragic incident in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.
-
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
Toronto
-
Ontario eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements for new police officers
Ontario is making some major changes in an effort to boost police recruitment, including eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements.
-
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Thousands of Hydro One customers to face planned power outage this weekend. Here's who's impacted
A planned power outage is set to affect nearly thousands of Hydro One customers this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police shoot bear dead in Kanata
Ottawa police have shot and killed a bear after it was spotted near homes in the west end several times over the past few days.
-
Federal government highlights 4 issues in talks with PSAC; union says some movement on wages
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved. But the head of the union representing workers says there has been some movement on the issue of wages.
-
Embattled Ottawa lawyer facing criminal charges
A prominent Ottawa lawyer is facing criminal charges of harassment, extortion and uttering threats, Ottawa police say.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council to vote on proposed 2% shift of commercial and residential tax distribution ratio
Vancouver city council is set to vote on a relief measure for local businesses Tuesday.
-
A B.C. family called 911 for an ambulance. A recorded message told them to try again.
Nearly two years after the health minister announced an overhaul of British Columbia’s Emergency Health Services, delays for dispatch and ambulance service continue and an upsetting message greets some callers to 911.
-
'Great news': Canadian PM Trudeau welcomes U.S. President Biden running again
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to run for re-election in 2024, calling it 'great news.'
Montreal
-
STM resumes service on Green Line after overnight inspection
The STM has resumed regular service on the Green Line after overnight inspections determined the damage discovered on the tunnel was "superficial."
-
Pothole season in Montreal: Here's how much routine car repairs will cost you
Spring has arrived in Quebec, and as Montreal’s weather rebounds from freeze to thaw, the trees are budding, the flowers are blooming, and the roads are cracking. While drivers across the country have to contend costs associated with potholes and cracked asphalt, Quebecers have had an especially tough break.
-
Quebec lottery winner donates $7 million to house adults with autism
A Quebec lottery winner has made an 'historic' donation to a local autism foundation to fund two new houses for adults. Marcel Lussier, a retired Hydro-Quebec engineer, picked up his winning ticket in June last year. At the time, he said "it was a normal day," until it wasn’t. His ticket won the jackpot: $70 million.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. Crown says bail policy changes need to come from federal government
British Columbia has one of Canada's strictest bail condition policies for prosecutors to ask for custody orders, yet repeat violent offenders continue to be released in the majority of cases, Attorney General Niki Sharma said.
-
'We haven't heard from her': Family concerned after woman goes missing on Vancouver Island
A woman in Montreal is asking for help after her mother, Patricia Nzuza, disappeared on Vancouver Island.
-
'Incredibly frustrating': Langford highrise evacuated again due to safety concerns
Residents of a troubled apartment building in Langford have once again had to vacate the property due to safety concerns with the building.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Moncton business owner puts up wall of shame to expose alleged thieves
How bad do things have to be in order to put up a ‘Wall of Shame’ sign on your property? For small business owner Damien Beaman, it's bad enough to put up a 'wall of shame' sign to raise awareness about crime.
-
Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 69/400 closed between Key River, Parry Sound
Folks planning to travel between Sudbury and Toronto on Tuesday will need to leave extra time because Highway 69/400 is closed between Key River and Parry Sound due to flooding.
-
Serious crash on Highway 144 closes road between Watershed, Timmins
Highway 144 is closed from Highway 101 in Timmins to the Highway 560 junction in Gogama due to a serious crash involving a single commercial vehicle Tuesday morning, police say.
-
Outpouring of grief following fatal Sudbury bar shooting
The 22-year-old man who was killed in a brazen shooting at a crowded Sudbury sports bar on Friday night has been identified.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener shooting under investigation, no injuries: WRPS
Waterloo regional police said officers were on scene Monday for a report of a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Charges laid following suspicious residential fire in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police have laid charges following a residential fire in Waterloo on Sunday.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.