REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is advising the public of a sexual assault that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to police, the victim’s report indicates she was in the area of the 2900 block of 14 Ave. at approximately 3:30 or 4:00 a.m. on Sunday. The report says she was assaulted outside a building by an unknown suspect. Following the incident, she entered the building and then went to the hospital. Police received a call from hospital staff around 8:30 a.m.

Police say they have searched the area where the victim said she was assaulted for evidence. The investigation is still in its early stages and police are looking for more details from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

At this time, a description of the suspect is not available. Police say they will re-interview the victim.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.