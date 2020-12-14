REGINA -- Regina Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the victim of a recent robbery.

On Friday, officers were dispatched to 12th Avenue and Osler Street, for reports of a robbery in progress.

Early information suggested a woman was approached by a man who tried to grab the bag she was carrying.

The man didn’t get the bag from the victim; however, the victim left the area on foot before the robbery was reported to police.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect and he was arrested. Police are still working to identify and locate the victim to ensure she is unharmed and to get her statement.

The victim is described as an elderly woman and the bag she was carrying was described as a reusable bag with a floral pattern.

A 26-year-old Regina man has been charged with, robbery, failure to comply with probation order and failure to comply with condition of a release order.

He made his first court appearance on Monday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information that can help to identify the woman is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).