A Regina police officer is sending out clues for a Christmas Eve scavenger hunt on Sunday afternoon.

Cst. Curtis Warnar tweeted that officers would be hosting a special project throughout the day.

 

“We’ll tweet a picture and hint of where we are,” Warnar said on his Twitter. “(The) first person to come wins a swag bag.”

Warnar tweeted the first location around 2:30 p.m. Sean Adair tracked them down shortly after and won himself the first prize.

 

“I follow Cst. Warnar fairly religiously,” Adair said. “When I heard what he was doing, (I wanted) to get a swag bag, a little something extra.”

 

Adair won an emergency roadside kit for winning the first leg of the scavenger hunt.

Warnar will be tweeting locations throughout Christmas Eve night. Follow @RPSTrafficUnit for updates.