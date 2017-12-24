

A Regina police officer is sending out clues for a Christmas Eve scavenger hunt on Sunday afternoon.

Cst. Curtis Warnar tweeted that officers would be hosting a special project throughout the day.

Hey #YQR! We're be heading out soon, here's how todays project will work:

- We'll tweet a picture & hint of where we are

- First person to come wins a swag bag. After that one is gone we'll move to the next location

-You'll have to answer a skill testing question @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/Eb552tGyPX — Cst. Warnar (@RPSTrafficUnit) December 24, 2017

“We’ll tweet a picture and hint of where we are,” Warnar said on his Twitter. “(The) first person to come wins a swag bag.”

Warnar tweeted the first location around 2:30 p.m. Sean Adair tracked them down shortly after and won himself the first prize.

Congrats to @SAdair87 who found us at TG Marketing on Winnipeg St @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/EIbOo2kzCq — Cst. Warnar (@RPSTrafficUnit) December 24, 2017

First location of the #yqr Where's Cst Warnar. At the business who sponsored this project. It's on the street you might find a few Blue Bombers on. First person to find us gets some #swag @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/4jGAX4JXgb — Cst. Warnar (@RPSTrafficUnit) December 24, 2017

“I follow Cst. Warnar fairly religiously,” Adair said. “When I heard what he was doing, (I wanted) to get a swag bag, a little something extra.”

Adair won an emergency roadside kit for winning the first leg of the scavenger hunt.

Warnar will be tweeting locations throughout Christmas Eve night. Follow @RPSTrafficUnit for updates.