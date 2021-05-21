Advertisement
Regina police on scene of a multi-vehicle collision involving RPS cruiser
Published Friday, May 21, 2021 6:57PM CST Last Updated Friday, May 21, 2021 7:04PM CST
RPS officers attended the scene of a multi-vehicle collision involving a police cruiser early Friday evening (Stefanie Davis/CTV Regina)
REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Broad Street.
One of the vehicles involved is a Regina police cruiser. RPS is asking motorists and pedestrians to choose another route.
More to come…