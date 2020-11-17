Advertisement
Regina Police operation concludes
Published Tuesday, November 17, 2020 7:50PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, November 17, 2020 9:38PM CST
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
REGINA -- A police operation in the 1400 block of Angus St. has concluded.
The Regina Police Service initially reported the operation was happening in the 1400 block of Argyle St., but later corrected themselves.
Police said a new release with more information will be sent out as soon as possible.
