Regina police operation on Queen Street concludes

An operation by Regina police has concluded on the 1200 block of Queen Street.

Regina Police warned the public to avoid the area in a news release at 2:46 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police updated the situation at 3:07 p.m., saying the operation had concluded.

“The public is free to resume their activities as per normal,” the release said.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Regina police said more updates will be provided as they become available.