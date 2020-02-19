REGINA -- A Regina driver had his licence suspended for 72 hours after police say he tested positive for THC in a roadside test performed by the police service.

According to police, the man was pulled over on the evening of Feb. 13 after someone called with a complaint about an impaired driver. The officer used a Sotoxa, a small device to test for THC in a person's bloodstream. Police say the machine has a swab at the end of a plastic tip, which collects oral fluids. According to police, the Sotoxa gives a positive reading for 25 nanograms of THC or higher. The legal driving limit is five nanograms.

The man driving the vehicle was issued a 72-hour licence suspension. His vehicle has also been impounded for three days.

@reginapolice has had our first roadside THC test, using the Sotoxa. It carries the same penalty as driving under the influence of alcohol. Drivers license suspension and vehicle seized in this case pic.twitter.com/JAHfVHWTcS — Cst. Jim Monaghan 647 (@RPSTrafficUnit) February 19, 2020

Regina police say the Sotoxa is a relatively new piece of equipment for the force. They also have a Draeger, another instrument that can be used to test for drug impairment under the criminal code.

The Sotoxa has some sensitivity to extreme temperatures, so police say it is stored inside a running vehicle or indoors. Police say the man who tested positive with the Sotoxa was inside a police vehicle, so temperature wouldn’t have been an issue.