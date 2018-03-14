

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service plans to give officers specialized training as marijuana legalization approaches later this year.

Chief Evan Bray weighed in on the force’s plan after Saskatchewan announced its plans for legalization on Wednesday afternoon. Bray said there still plenty of unknowns for police in the province, including the type of equipment available for performing roadside tests.

For now, the police force is focusing on specialized training for frontline officers. The aim is to have that training complete by the end of 2018.

“It’s a little bit more in-depth that those standard field sobriety tests where you follow the pen and walk the white line,” Bray said. “This is fairly significant science-based testing to understand whether or not a person’s body is acting in a way that demonstrates signs that they’ve got drug or some sort of other impairment other than alcohol in their system.”

Officers will also be trained in how to visually recognize signs of drug impairment.

The federal government plans to offer a testing device – likely an oral test – to help judge if someone is impaired by drugs.