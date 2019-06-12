Regina police puppy named 'Kîsik' by Sacred Heart students
Elder May Desnomie (left) and Cpl. Jody Lorence (right) are pictured with the Regina Police Services new pup, Kîsik. (Source: Regina Police).
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 1:08PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 12, 2019 1:12PM CST
One of the new puppies of the Regina Police Service has been named, following a “name that pup” contest.
The pup has been named Kîsik, which means "sky" in Cree. Police mentioned that the puppy understands Cree. The puppy was named by Ms. Walby’s class at Sacred Heart School with help from Elder May Desnomie.
Regina schools were invited to have their students submit possible names for one of RPS’ new fluffy recruits.