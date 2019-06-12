

CTV Regina





One of the new puppies of the Regina Police Service has been named, following a “name that pup” contest.

The pup has been named Kîsik, which means "sky" in Cree. Police mentioned that the puppy understands Cree. The puppy was named by Ms. Walby’s class at Sacred Heart School with help from Elder May Desnomie.

Cpl. Jody Lorence joined Elder May Desnomie & staff at Sacred Heart @RCSD_No81 today to introduce our newest pup to the whole school family! We are so grateful for her beautiful name: kîsik means "sky" in the Cree language. Little kîsik is already quite a hit #namethatpup pic.twitter.com/qIajn1YqJP — Regina Police (@reginapolice) June 12, 2019

Regina schools were invited to have their students submit possible names for one of RPS’ new fluffy recruits.