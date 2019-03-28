

The Regina Police Service has released the RCMP’s review into the death of Nadine Machiskinic to the public.

Police chief Evan Bray asked the RCMP for the review in August 2017. Machiskinic fell to her death in a laundry chute in Regina’s Delta Hotel in January 2015.

Her death was ruled accidental. A jury at a coroner’s inquest changed that ruling to undetermined.

“I remain confident that, despite the acknowledged delays in this case, it was thoroughly investigated,” Bray said in a news release. “Our investigation showed no evidence that someone was criminally responsible for the death of Ms. Nadine Machiskinic. None of the recommendations in this review would have changed the outcome of our investigation.”

Bray spoke with Machiskinic’s family late last year, but said at the time that he wasn’t planning on releasing the full report. Machiskinic’s aunt, Delores Stevenson, said she wanted police to share the RCMP’s findings.

“If not to the public, then at least to my family,” she said in November.

The report includes 14 recommendations to improve investigations within the police service. RPS says most of those recommendations have been implemented.

Police say the document was released under Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy legislation and some private information has been redacted.

Bray shared the report with Machiskinic’s family before it was released in full.

“Based on both the internal and external review of this case, we have been able to make positive steps in supporting our investigators on complex files, through a new Major Case Management system,” Bray said. “This enhancement, which will be fully functional in the fall of 2019, will allow us to continue to deliver a high level of service to our community. The Regina Police Service is proud of the solid investigative track record we have, with some of the highest clearance rates in Western Canada.”

