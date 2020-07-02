REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is reminding the public to be aware of illegal drugs in the city after reporting six overdoses since Wednesday.

The police said in a news release today that of the six overdoses, five resulted in death.

It said people who struggle with drug addiction should seek medical help and supports to mitigate self-harm and become healthy again.

Police said the number of overdoses has been growing in the city, with some being fatal and non-fatal.

It’s been tracking the number of instances, though said the numbers could be higher because not all overdoses involve calls from EMS or other emergency services.

From January to now, there have been 450 overdose events known to police. Police said officers attended 174 events. Narcan was administered 35 times.

Police have confirmed that 23 overdose deaths were drug related, while 16 fatalities haven’t been confirmed as drug-related.

Police said it continues to investigate drug trafficking in the city, reporting a number of arrests, drug seizures and charges.

Police said it continues to help educate the public about the dangers of illegal drug use, as well as work with health authorities who aid in addiction and treatment.

The signs of an opioid overdose include:

• Difficulty walking, talking and staying awake.

• Blue lips or nails.

• Very small pupils.

• Cold and clammy skin.

• Dizziness and confusion.

• Extreme drowsiness.

• Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds.

• Slow, weak or no breathing.

• Inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at.

Police are urging anyone who may have information about illegal drug use to contact them at 306-777-6500 or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.