REGINA -- The Regina Police Service saw a decrease in use of force incidents in 2019 compared to 2018.

That’s according to the service’s latest Board of Police Commissioner’s report that said in 2018, there were 303 reported incidents where force was used and in 2019, there were 276 incidents, a decrease of 8.91 per cent.

The Saskatchewan Police Commission requires all police services in the province to report all use for force incidents each year.

This information provides insight for where use for force was necessary.

“The variation in our uses of force appear to have a relationship to the changing nature of crime, drugs and firearms in the community,” the report said.