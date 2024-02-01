Regina police report minor injuries in crash that closed Victoria Ave for hours

Regina police say that only minor injuries were reported in a two vehicle collision in the city’s east end on Wednesday.

Around 11:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the scene at Victoria Avenue East and Tower Road.

According to a statement from Regina police, a northbound vehicle exiting left off of the Highway 1 bypass onto westbound Victoria Avenue East was struck by another westbound vehicle.

A 75-year-old female passenger of the turning vehicle received minor injuries in the crash.

The scene saw police restrict traffic in the area for approximately four hours.

When asked why a crash resulting in minor injuries required a closure lasting hours, a spokesperson for Regina police explained that closures on busy routes tend to be noticed more easily.

"It’s always more noticed on busier stretches of the roadway as it affects more motorists, but investigators must take the opportunity to gather the required information while still possible," the statement read.

"The amount of information and evidence there is to gather can affect the time required."

The crash is still under investigation, according to police.

All road closures have been lifted.