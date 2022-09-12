Regina police request assistance in finding robbery suspect

Regina police are asking for the public’s help in learning more about a robbery incident that took place on Sept. 11.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a report of a robbery on the 3000 block of 5th Ave, according to a release from RPS.

The initial investigation revealed that a man entered the business armed with a knife. The man went on to threaten the business’s staff and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as being 25 to 40-years-old. During the robbery he was reportedly wearing a black sweatshirt with a white “CTV” or “CKCK” emblem on the front.

The man was also wearing black pants with sunglasses and black bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information that could assist police in the investigation is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).