REGINA
Regina

    • Regina police respond to multi-vehicle crash on Ring Road

    A Regina Police Service can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Drivers were asked to avoid the 600 block of Ring Road Friday morning as police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes.

    According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to the scene between McDonald Street East and Ross Avenue East around 11 a.m. Friday.

    Regina police said officers also responded to other crashes along Ring Road on Friday.

    Police asked drivers to slow down and be aware of winter conditions that are currently present.

    As of 12 p.m., traffic appeared to be moving normally.

    RPS said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News