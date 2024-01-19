Regina police respond to multi-vehicle crash on Ring Road

Drivers were asked to avoid the 600 block of Ring Road Friday morning as police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes.

According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to the scene between McDonald Street East and Ross Avenue East around 11 a.m. Friday.

Regina police said officers also responded to other crashes along Ring Road on Friday.

Police asked drivers to slow down and be aware of winter conditions that are currently present.

As of 12 p.m., traffic appeared to be moving normally.

RPS said more information will be provided as it becomes available.