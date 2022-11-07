Regina police respond to over 15 break and enters, 1 caught in the act

A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image. A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump teases 'big announcement' Nov. 15

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a 'big announcement' next week in Florida as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio ahead of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener