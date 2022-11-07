Regina police respond to over 15 break and enters, 1 caught in the act

Regina police responded to over 15 break and enter incidents over the weekend and managed to catch one in the act on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a break and enter in progress at a business on the 2200 block of Broad Street around 4:20 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with a bag of items believed to be stolen from the business.

The man was arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

The accused made his first court appearance in Provincial Court on Monday.

In a tweet, Regina police reminded the public to not hesitate to call police if you see suspicious activity.