REGINA -- Police in Regina are cautioning the public against the use of illegal drugs after responding to five overdose calls since Tuesday, four of which were fatal.

“To those who are struggling with a drug addiction: seek medical help and supports in order to mitigate self-harm and become healthy again,” The Regina Police Service said in a news release.

Police provided the following numbers related to overdose calls in the City of Regina in 2020:

935 overdose events so far in 2020 (Note: This number represents event known to police. There may have been overdose events where police were not informed.)

354 of those were attended by police

59 doses of Narcan were administered by police

82 people are believed to have died as a result of an overdose

The police service said it is working to combine its ability to educate the public with the health authority, and that overdoses are a public health issue, not a criminal one.

Police want to remind anyone who calls 911 to report an overdose that they are protected from possession charges by the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.