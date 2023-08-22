Regina police's aerial support unit reports busy weekend, assisting in 5 arrests

It was a busy weekend for Regina police’s Aerial Support Unit (ASU) – as officers in the sky helped catch suspects in three separate break-ins within two hours on Saturday.

The first break-in was reported to Regina police at around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. The caller told officers that her SUV was stolen from the 1400 block of Rae Street.

The SUV was spotted by the ASU and patrol officers following the suspects east of the city. The three suspects left the vehicle and hid in a nearby bush.

Patrol and canine officers on the ground arrested the trio without incident.

Around 40 minutes later at 12:10 in the morning – police responded to a break and enter in progress on the 1200 block of McTavish Street.

The suspects were seen holding crowbars as they fled the scene on bicycles.

Over the next 30 minutes, the ASU tracked one of the suspects until police were able to arrest him in the area of 7th Avenue and McIntosh Street.

The suspect was also wanted in connection to a break-in earlier in the month.

Finally, just before 1 a.m., Regina’s police plane was called on its second break-in of the night.

A man was spotted inside a shipping container on a worksite on 1900 block of Retallack Street.

The ASU tracked the suspect and alerted police that he was hiding behind the container before fleeing the scene. Officers chased the suspect on foot and he was taken into custody soon after.

All five men involved in the incidents face charges ranging from break and enter to theft under $5,000.