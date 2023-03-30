Regina police say 2 teens used axe to break in to business

Two teenage boys from Regina were charged following an alleged break-and-enter with an axe at a business early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Park Street around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a break-and-enter in progress. At least two boys had gained entry into a business and one had an axe, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police arrived and began a search, two boys left the business location and were taken into custody, RPS said

The boys caused damage to one business but were unable to gain entry, according to police.

The boys had better luck at another business, where police said they caused damage and gained entry to the business they were leaving.

Two teenage boys, 14 and 15, were charged with break and enter, attempt to break and enter on business, and possession of a weapon.

They made their first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.