Regina police say a man spotted at 2 high schools was in breach of probation

A man was arrested in Regina after violating a court-ordered condition to avoid teens under the age of 16, according to police.

Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, an unknown male was allegedly seen speaking with students at Miller Comprehensive Catholic High School in the 1000 block of College Avenue.

About an hour later, an unknown male allegedly entered another high school, Balfour Collegiate, in the 1200 block of College Avenue.

The male was "ushered off school grounds" by staff, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release. The incidents were reported to RPS school officers who began investigating.

Later that morning, around 11:15 a.m., a male was reported to be causing disturbances at two businesses in the 1300 block of Broadway Avenue, police said.

The male had left by the time officers arrived, according to police.

On Friday, RPS arrested Cyril Osagyey Eguakun in connection to the alleged incidents.

The 34-year-old was taken into custody at a home, according to police.

Police said Eguakun is presently under a court-ordered condition to avoid areas where youth under the age of 16 are present or are expected to be present.

He is charged with two counts of failing to comply with a prohibition order regarding children and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Eguakun made his first court appearance Tuesday morning, according to police.